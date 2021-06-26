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UFO's near Denver 6/25/2021
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214 views • June 26, 2021
I drove around the objects for almost 20 minutes as they remained completely still and hovered in the sky. Then finally three of the objects disappeared out of nowhere, and you could see the remaining one for a few more minutes until it was finally out of sight because of distance/trees/buildings or i got too far away.
SO FAR I'm the only person have to have seen these! I HAVE NOT BEEN ABLE TO FIND ANYTHING ON THIS!! IF YOU DO THEN PLEASE LET ME KNOW!
SO FAR I'm the only person have to have seen these! I HAVE NOT BEEN ABLE TO FIND ANYTHING ON THIS!! IF YOU DO THEN PLEASE LET ME KNOW!
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