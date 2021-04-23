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Catholic MAGA Confrontation at Lincoln Memorial!
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"Viral video of Catholic school teens in 'MAGA' caps taunting Native Americans draws widespread condemnation; prompts a school investigation."
What really happened? Stefan Molyneux, Host of Freedomain Radio, investigates the confrontation between Nathan Phillips and students from Covington Catholic High School.
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Sources: https://fox59.com/2019/01/20/new-video-raises-question-about-confrontation-between-students-native-americans/
https://www.cbc.ca/news/world/indigenous-march-student-mock-1.4985493
What really happened? Stefan Molyneux, Host of Freedomain Radio, investigates the confrontation between Nathan Phillips and students from Covington Catholic High School.
▶️ Donate Now: http://www.freedomainradio.com/donate
▶️ Sign Up For Our Newsletter: http://www.fdrurl.com/newsletter
Your support is essential to Freedomain Radio, which is 100% funded by viewers like you. Please support the show by making a one time donation or signing up for a monthly recurring donation at: http://www.freedomainradio.com/donate
▶️ 1. Donate: http://www.freedomainradio.com/donate
▶️ 2. Newsletter Sign-Up: http://www.fdrurl.com/newsletter
▶️ 3. On YouTube: Subscribe, Click Notification Bell
▶️ 4. Subscribe to the Freedomain Podcast: http://www.fdrpodcasts.com
▶️ 5. Follow Freedomain on Alternative Platforms
🔴 Bitchute: http://bitchute.com/stefanmolyneux
🔴 Minds: http://minds.com/stefanmolyneux
🔴 Steemit: http://steemit.com/@stefan.molyneux
🔴 Gab: http://gab.ai/stefanmolyneux
🔴 Twitter: http://www.twitter.com/stefanmolyneux
🔴 Facebook: http://facebook.com/stefan.molyneux
🔴 Instagram: http://instagram.com/stefanmolyneux
Amazon Affiliate Links
▶️ US: http://www.fdrurl.com/Amazon
▶️ Canada: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonCanada
▶️ UK: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonUK
Sources: https://fox59.com/2019/01/20/new-video-raises-question-about-confrontation-between-students-native-americans/
https://www.cbc.ca/news/world/indigenous-march-student-mock-1.4985493
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