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"WE PENETRATE THE GLOBAL CABINETS OF COUNTRIES WITH OUR WEF YOUNG GLOBAL LEADERS… "
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43 views • January 28, 2022
From 101monkeydude - https://www.bitchute.com/channel/101monkeydude/ "Head of the World Economic Forum Klaus Schwab at Harvard’s John F. Kennedy School of Government in 2017: “What we are very proud of, is that we penetrate the global cabinets of countries with our WEF Young Global Leaders… like Trudeau”
,. and they penetrate the 'freedom movement', better see it now.
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HYPERNORMALIZATION (LIVING IN A MADE-UP REALITY)
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https://www.bitchute.com/video/r84ZWcp9rfWP/
,. and they penetrate the 'freedom movement', better see it now.
MICHAEL TSARION - ZERO TOLERANCE FOR THE LIE (EXCERPT FROM 'ARCHITECTS OF CONTROL')
https://www.bitchute.com/video/CoCp3DeNwIpe/
📺 FANTASTIC PLANET - LA PLANETE SAUVAGE - 1973 (ENGLISH)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/WGdWFcSzitZm/
📺 THX 1138 / (1971 - ORIGINAL CUT)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/OiPQTrnpUi6x/
Willem Felderhof w/ Dr. Eric Karlstrom: International Science Frauds, Including Global Warming and COVID Narrative, Usher in the New World Order
https://truthcomestolight.com/willem-felderhof-w-dr-eric-karlstrom-international-science-frauds-including-global-warming-and-covid-narrative-usher-in-the-new-world-order/
ALL WARS ARE BANKERS' WARS
https://bitchute.com/video/hsr9bJcHdUNx/
G. Edward Griffin - Norman Dodd: How Banksters Run Foundations To Rule The World (1982)
https://bitchute.com/video/JN3SDJWRUGX2/
BRENDON O'CONNELL SITUATION UPDATE (RANT) | & (MISSION 'ALMOST' ACCOMPLISHED)
https://bitchute.com/video/GVroPLKjTi1A/
COMPARTMENTALIZATION - HOW COULD THEY PULL OFF A WORLDWIDE CONSPIRACY? (DAVID WHITEHEAD)
https://bitchute.com/video/mgDnruc4h3xc/
MASS PSYCHOSIS OF TOTALITARIANISM AND DOSTOEVSKY'S DEMONS
https://bitchute.com/video/YxRdSyeopG9J/
DOCUMENTARY "A GOOD AMERICAN"
https://bitchute.com/video/UAueccBISoqz/
G Edward Griffin 1969 - The communist playbook explained
https://bitchute.com/video/wNoH23L331IB/
HYPERNORMALIZATION (LIVING IN A MADE-UP REALITY)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/i09PtqJ6EiLr/
PROF. MILA ALECKOVIC-BATAILLE: DARK PSYCHOLOGY: COVID OPERATION MIND CONTROL
https://bitchute.com/video/chLdrbi7jik7/
THE MANIPULATION OF THE MASSES
https://bitchute.com/video/iIMRGwJgJSRf/
SOCIAL ENGINEERING & COVID MIND CONTROL | THE ANTIDOTE IS AWARENESS & KNOWLEDGE
https://bitchute.com/video/c8Ljrqvcorol/
LIBERTY OR DEATH - MARK PASSIO | (FEAR OF DEATH IS SLAVERY) [ARK - Grzegorz Jonk]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/r84ZWcp9rfWP/
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