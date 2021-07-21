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You Cannot Wait Until You Need It (Keith Snow 2/4)
ADAPT2030 | Civilization Cycle
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261 views • July 21, 2021
🔵 DOWNLOAD MINI ICE AGE CONVERSATIONS (AUDIO PODCASTS)

https://adapt2030.libsyn.com/

I sat down with Chef Keith Snow who served as Director of Food & Beverage at Sundance Mountain Resort and the author of The Harvest Eating Cookbook and host of the Harvest Eating Radio Podcast to discuss food storage and focusing on how people can make local and seasonal cooking a way of life.

• Open pollinated or hybrid seeds
• Food wholesalers struggling to deliver
• Almond industry losses
• Corn, Wheat and Soy losses
• Polyculture garden planting
• Food Dehydrating
• Jam It, Pickle It, Cure It

Harvest Eating. https://harvesteating.com
Telegram: https://t.me/harvesteating
Facebook: https://facebook.com/harvesteating
Instagram: https://instagram.com/harvesteating



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🔵 My Patriot Supply Two Week Food Supply with 92 servings https://www.foodwithadapt2030.com
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●▬▬▬ PODCAST Mini Ice Age Conversations ▬▬▬●
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Libsyn: https://adapt2030.libsyn.com/
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LIVE BROADCAST Revolution Radio (Studio A)Thursday Nights 10 PM to Midnight E.S.T.
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