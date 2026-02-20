BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Satan's NEW World Order Is Coming VERY Soon Will You Be Ready?
Think About It
Think About ItCheckmark Icon
3539 followers
246 views • 1 day ago

The world is shifting fast. Power is consolidating, freedoms are tightening, and biblical prophecy warns of a coming global system rooted in deception. In this video, we connect Scripture, history, and current events to uncover what may be unfolding—and how to prepare spiritually and mentally for what’s ahead. The question is not if change is coming… but whether you’re ready for it.


If you would you like to pray to accept Jesus Christ as your Lord and Savior... Click this link:

https://www.thinkaboutit.online/want-jesus-christ-now/


VISIT OUR ONLINE STORE:

https://think-about-it-shop.fourthwall.com/


OUR NEWS WEBSITE: Most comprehensive news site you’ll see!

https://thinkaboutit.online

https://thinkaboutit.news


FIND US ON OUR SUBSTACK VIDEO CHANNEL:

https://thinkaboutitnow.substack.com/


IF YOU’RE ABLE TO HELP, PLEASE use the link below. THANK YOU SO MUCH! https://donorbox.org/think-about-it-support


EMAIL:

[email protected]


Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use.

freedombibleheavenholy spiritjesus christforgivenesshellsatansinchristianitychurchfaithnew world orderspiritual warfarelast daysapocalypserevelationantichristfalse prophetchristian faith
