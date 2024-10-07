Australian Government Depopulation Agenda Exposed

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Died Suddenly Australia ☠️
3 Years Of Carnage
October 2024 - checkur6 – special review
Please SHARE-MIRROR-DOWNLOAD this video - we need as many 'normies' to see the evidence
Government & Mainstream Media Complicit in Crimes Against Humanity.
And now they desperately need a 'so-called' Mis-information Bill to stop people sharing the truth, and of course, Government & MSM exempt from their own Bill.
Video Mirrored From : checkur6 - https://old.bitchute.com/channel/AiTGDgsgfEmI/