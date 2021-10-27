England + Israel: New COVID 'variant' 'may be' resistant to the 'vaccine' [23.10.2021]

'Aren’t there many flu variants? What happened to the flu? Many die from the flu. What about plain pneumonia? Now boosters for what? We have therapeutics. Let’s go Brandon.''I see Dr Frankin Fauci is still experimenting with more virus variants !It's about time he & his labs were obliterated !''Obviously, a deliberately engineered mass extinction event is underway; many dodo bird brain people are obliging by Darwinizing themselves; while, the survival of the fittest is growing in strength and numbers enough to bring all the Dr. Fauciengelas and Bill Sorosass Gates to the chopping block for Crimes Against Humanity.''Awkward... From a now archived American Red Cross document:- If You Have Recovered From COVID-19"Patients who have fully recovered following a COVID-19 diagnosis may have antibodies in their blood plasma that can help those with serious or immediately life-threatening COVID-19 infections. However, individuals who have received a COVID-19 vaccine are not eligible to donate convalescent plasma with the Red Cross"One America News NetworkPublished October 23, 202186,873 Viewswww.OANN.com