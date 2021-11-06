Steve Scalise SHREDS Biden’s Disaster ‘Build Back Better’ Package In Firey Late Night Hearing

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In this bill Dems are trying to ram through:
- Mass amnesty
- 87,000 new IRS agents
- Insane leftist mandates
- Giveaways to union bosses
- Natural gas tax that'll raise energy costs
It's a socialist takeover of America. No wonder they're doing it in the dark of night.