Good Day from Kamakura, Japan! 🇯🇵 I’m  Still Getting Crops! 🍂🍁🤩🐶👍🏾

Good day! I'm still harvesting okra, and I should be getting another late crop of tomatoes in a few days. They've taken off again with surprising growth! Haru-chan is doing well; she's in the midst of her first menstruation. She's handling it well (as I am, too! 😅🐶). 🤩🐶👍🏾
"A garden is a grand teacher. It teaches patience and careful watchfulness; it teaches industry and thrift; above all it teaches entire trust." Gertrude Jekyll
