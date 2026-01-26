BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
They Wanted to Abolish ICE—Now ICE Is Abolishing Them
JMC Broadcasting
JMC Broadcasting
116 followers
1
54 views • 2 days ago

Kristy Allen unpacks the blizzard of revelations sweeping America in January 2026. From the Insurrection Act being activated in Minnesota to the dismantling of the “Deep State” under Schedule F, a new reality is unfolding. Discover how Trump—still the Commander-in-Chief under Continuity of Government protocols—is executing a sovereign reset: reviving Roman law, seizing globalist assets, and preparing a historic $370 billion tax refund.

We break down Operation Metro Surge, the fall of the Federal Reserve, the rise of the Quantum Financial System, and why the “plague of locusts” is finally meeting its end. The storm isn’t coming—it’s here. Hold on to your truth.


NOTICE: Many frauds weigh in as me (JMC). I NEVER promote or sell any QFS, Crypto, wallets etc. These people are reported as fraud and are banned but new ones crop up every week.


