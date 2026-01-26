They Wanted to Abolish ICE—Now ICE Is Abolishing Them

Kristy Allen unpacks the blizzard of revelations sweeping America in January 2026. From the Insurrection Act being activated in Minnesota to the dismantling of the “Deep State” under Schedule F, a new reality is unfolding. Discover how Trump—still the Commander-in-Chief under Continuity of Government protocols—is executing a sovereign reset: reviving Roman law, seizing globalist assets, and preparing a historic $370 billion tax refund.

We break down Operation Metro Surge, the fall of the Federal Reserve, the rise of the Quantum Financial System, and why the “plague of locusts” is finally meeting its end. The storm isn’t coming—it’s here. Hold on to your truth.





