The Cabbage Patch Fairy Lost Film is the first movie ever made / Alice Guy / Incubator Promotion



After the Repopulation Postcards and Cabbage Patch video, we received many amazing comments, one of which contained a link to an old movie named The Cabbage Patch Fairy. The film on its own is incredibly strange, but after diving into the history of Alice Guy, and the alternative versions of this film, it became clear that the rabbit hole went even deeper.

Many found it hard to believe the postcards as any type of proof for repopulation, but now that we consider that the first movie ever made involves a baby merchant or fairy, showing off her babies in the cabbage patch... is it really that hard to believe? It gets even stranger because it explains what all these postcards were for, For the incubators, For Repopulation, For Reseeding, and For Selling Babies.... This seems to have been some type of operation and we are looking at the remnants of the artwork used to promote it.



The story is very interesting because outside of the repopulation subject, Alice Guy is known for being wiped from Film History, not too many people know about her, and there are over 300 lost films credited to her. Is Alice or the Fairy, or the Merchant the same lady from the postcards?



If so, what are the implications?

