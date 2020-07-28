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Pédogate 2020 • Partie 1 [VOSTFR]
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94 views • July 28, 2020
Le créateur de ce documentaire est Mouthy Buddha. Posté sur YouTube, il a été censuré.
Maintenant, cette vidéo est sur Bitchute :
https://www.bitchute.com/video/m4uPgLMVI_g/
La chaîne de Mouthy Buddha :
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCKEt1xKVBLuL175dkk8rqLg
La chaîne de MINIVER1984 : (qui a fait le sous-titrage en français)
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCkbHXhsMakgklAQ_1Z5wsDA
Sur l'une ou l'autre, vous trouverez tous les liens de référence.
Maintenant, cette vidéo est sur Bitchute :
https://www.bitchute.com/video/m4uPgLMVI_g/
La chaîne de Mouthy Buddha :
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCKEt1xKVBLuL175dkk8rqLg
La chaîne de MINIVER1984 : (qui a fait le sous-titrage en français)
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCkbHXhsMakgklAQ_1Z5wsDA
Sur l'une ou l'autre, vous trouverez tous les liens de référence.
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