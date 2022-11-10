Cultivate the Right Enemies

Jesus said, "If you're hated, know that I was hated before you were." The point is NOT to get through life without generating friction. Too many times, to attain peace conservatives are willing to sacrifice their principles and capitulate to the purveyors of unwholesome practices. In fact, you should embrace being hated. Your enemies will tell you things about yourself that no friend ever would--and help you inestimably in the process.





DISCLAIMER: Views and opinions expressed on The Daniel Natal Show are solely those of the host and do not necessarily represent those of The New American. TNA is not responsible for, and does not verify the accuracy of, any information presented.





Video Sources:

1) Candid Camera: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ztFv6OSFeUA





2) Noam Chomsky: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tgXZuGIMuwQ





For more great content, visit www.TheNewAmerican.com