Reiner Fullmich and Viviane Fischer w/ Trauma Recovery Expert Merideth Miller

(Nov, 12, 2021) Taken from ‘Session 78’ of the Corona Investigative Committee. Merideth Miller is a trauma recovery coach, author and speaker specializing in helping people recover from abusive relationships. If you want to know why so many STILL haven’t figured out that the powers that be are using the COVID plandemic to enslave and/or murdering us all, and also why sharing the obvious truth with them does NOT work, then this is an interview for you. As Merideth Miller fully explains, there is no convincing these people, just like there is no convincing a victim that they are in an abusive relationship. There is no convincing that group to see reality, because they don’t want to see it. As she further explains, this is not about intelligence. Rather, it is about the primal parts of the brain, psychological manipulation, fear, abuse and control. We need to have compassion for them, but also have boundaries because that person you want to help by sharing the truth will attack you. Usually, the way these victims wake up to reality is for reality to get so bad that they are mentally forced to no longer hold onto their tightly held fantasies - e.g., the government cares and would never do __________.





Corona Investigative Committee: https://corona-ausschuss.de/sitzungen

Corona Investigative Committee Session 78: https://odysee.com/@Corona-Investigative-Committee:5/Session-78-en:6



