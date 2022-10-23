The Real Anthony Fauci - Everyone Deserves To Know the Truth

From Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and film maker Jeff Hayes comes this excellent, in depth documentary on the biggest medical fraudster in history. I don't see how Tony (the rat) Fauci can still be alive considering all he's done.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.