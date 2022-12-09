Senator Kyrsten Sinema Leaves Democrat Party – Announces Her Independent Status

WHOA! A blow to the dems. Senator Kyrsten Sinema announced on Friday she will be leaving the Democrat Party and will formally register as an Arizona independent.

Sinema released this video on Friday announcing the move on Twitter, stating:

"In a natural extension of my service since I was first elected to Congress, I have joined the growing numbers of Arizonans who reject party politics by declaring my independence from the broken partisan system in Washington and formally registering as an Arizona Independent.

Over the past four years, I’ve worked proudly with other Senators in both parties and forged consensus on successful laws helping everyday Arizonans build better lives for themselves and their families.

Becoming an Independent won’t change my work in the Senate; my service to Arizona remains the same." Read my full Op-ed in the Arizona Republic

https://twitter.com/kyrstensinema/status/1601170144835031042


























