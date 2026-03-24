Radicalized settlers fueled with a 'messianic mission' to use the army to accelerate biblical redemption, climb the Military ladder - Avraham Burg tells Tucker Carlson - clip 2

Radicalized settlers at core of Israel’s new military elite drive war agenda — Ex-Knesset speaker

The generation of Israeli military shaped under leaders like Yitzhak Rabin or Ariel Sharon came from a “much more responsible Israel,” former acting Israeli president Avraham Burg tells Tucker Carlson.

According to Burg, “the people who now climb up the military ladder were “brought up under the chaotic, problematic value system of Netanyahu.”

These are radicalized settlers fueled with a “messianic mission” to use the army to accelerate biblical redemption.

Burg warns:

💬 “And a day will come that you will see a chief of staff with this kind of agenda. You already have the head of the Shin Bet secret service coming from these circles.”