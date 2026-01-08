Tax 2026 like its 1776: Declare Independence from Federal Income Tax legally & safely Guaranteed

A surge in calls for a NATIONAL TAX STRIKE has exploded across the country this past week, spearheaded by Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene. The American people’s rising dissatisfaction towards our Federal Government has been caused due to Government corruption, theft, fraud, and criminality under both Democrat and Republican administrations;



Under Trump:

Somalian Day Care fraud scheme uncovered in Minneapolis

The continuing cover up of the Epstein Files

Genocide in Gaza Pentagon failing 8 audits in a row; A huge rat-hole of thievery

DOGE uncovering widespread fraud that was later funded anyway by the so called “One Big Beautiful Budget Act”

Continuation of Ukraine forever war

Operation “Warp Speed” emergency gene therapy modification injections approval

Masking, social distancing, and lockdown mandates

Corona Hoax murder of many Americans



Under Biden:

Wokeness and the allowing of mutilation of children (transgender surgeries)

Allowing men in women’s sports and restrooms

Wide open borders allowing tens of millions of illegal aliens into our country

Widespread censorship on social media platforms

Ukraine forever war January 6, 2021 “insurrection” imprisonment with 20+ year sentences

Wide spread election fraud



It has never been more clear that the Uniparty runs Washington D.C. and more Americans are beginning to understand VOTING IS NOT WORKING! Meet the man who has been leading the Freedom Movement from the front on how to stop funding the Uniparty in Washington D.C.



Peymon Mottahedeh, an Anti-Zionist Iranian American, has not filed or paid Federal Income Taxes for over 30 years and has spearheaded defunding the Washington D.C. swamp of waste, fraud, corruption, theft, and criminality; teaching Americans to stop feeding the swamp legally and safely.



The IRS has had Peymon under criminal investigation for over 30 years, but has been UNABLE to imprison Peymon because the law is on our side. He illustrates how the Federal Income Tax, imposed on Americans since 1913, is strictly collected through FEAR due to bluff and deception.



To be liberated of the IRS’s FEAR, bluff, and deception, go to FreedomLawSchool.org or call our office at (813) 444-4800.