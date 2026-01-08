Tax 2026 like its 1776: Declare Independence from Federal Income Tax legally & safely Guaranteed

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
A surge in calls for a NATIONAL TAX STRIKE has exploded across the
country this past week, spearheaded by Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor
Greene. The American people’s rising dissatisfaction towards our Federal
Government has been caused due to Government corruption, theft, fraud,
and criminality under both Democrat and Republican administrations;
Under Trump:
Somalian Day Care fraud scheme uncovered in Minneapolis
The continuing cover up of the Epstein Files
Genocide in Gaza Pentagon failing 8 audits in a row; A huge rat-hole of thievery
DOGE uncovering widespread fraud that was later funded anyway by the so called “One Big Beautiful Budget Act”
Continuation of Ukraine forever war
Operation “Warp Speed” emergency gene therapy modification injections approval
Masking, social distancing, and lockdown mandates
Corona Hoax murder of many Americans
Under Biden:
Wokeness and the allowing of mutilation of children (transgender surgeries)
Allowing men in women’s sports and restrooms
Wide open borders allowing tens of millions of illegal aliens into our country
Widespread censorship on social media platforms
Ukraine forever war January 6, 2021 “insurrection” imprisonment with 20+ year sentences
Wide spread election fraud
It has never been more clear that the Uniparty runs Washington D.C. and more Americans are beginning to understand VOTING IS NOT WORKING! Meet the man who has been leading the Freedom Movement from the front on how to stop funding the Uniparty in Washington D.C.
Peymon Mottahedeh, an Anti-Zionist Iranian American, has not filed or paid Federal Income Taxes for over 30 years and has spearheaded defunding the Washington D.C. swamp of waste, fraud, corruption, theft, and criminality; teaching Americans to stop feeding the swamp legally and safely.
The IRS has had Peymon under criminal investigation for over 30 years, but has been UNABLE to imprison Peymon because the law is on our side. He illustrates how the Federal Income Tax, imposed on Americans since 1913, is strictly collected through FEAR due to bluff and deception.
To be liberated of the IRS’s FEAR, bluff, and deception, go to FreedomLawSchool.org or call our office at (813) 444-4800.