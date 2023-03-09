Congress Discusses Covid Lab Leak Theory & Preacher Convicted of “Misgendering” | The New American TV

While the Covid-19 virus and its authoritarian baggage is mostly gone, much needed discussion about its origin is back. Yesterday, the U.S. House held a hearing that revealed Dr. Anthony Fauci learned very early that Covid-19 may have been engineered. Also, trans mania continues as an English preacher was convicted for “misgendering.” Meanwhile, in Tennessee, U.S.A, the governor is cracking down on the most destructive result of trans ideology.





