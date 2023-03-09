Create New Account
Congress Discusses Covid Lab Leak Theory & Preacher Convicted of “Misgendering” | The New American TV
The New American
Published 17 hours ago

While the Covid-19 virus and its authoritarian baggage is mostly gone, much needed discussion about its origin is back. Yesterday, the U.S. House held a hearing that revealed Dr. Anthony Fauci learned very early that Covid-19 may have been engineered. Also, trans mania continues as an English preacher was convicted for “misgendering.” Meanwhile, in Tennessee, U.S.A, the governor is cracking down on the most destructive result of trans ideology.


The New American TV is dedicated to bringing you the Truth Behind the News. Join us each weekday at 3:00 p.m. Eastern at wvwtv.com/live https://www.worldviewweekend.com/tv and at TheNewAmerican.com at 5 p.m. Eastern.

the new americancovidpaul dragudennis behreandttruth behind the news

