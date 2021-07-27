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Covid-19 Myths
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123 views • July 27, 2021
Covid-19 Myths - Drs Kaufman and Cowan.
(00:01:30) Exposing the pseudo-science on Virus Mimickers - The misnomer of viral cultures based upon identical known biological samples. (Cowan)
(00:26:20) The spike protein. - The true nature of it's origin and function and analysis of purported shedding issues (Kaufman)
(00:55:00) Relationship of blood flow to magnetism (Cowan)
(01:25:30) Mystery of the Magnetic Arms. Graphene nanotechnology and biological weapons in vaccines
(00:01:30) Exposing the pseudo-science on Virus Mimickers - The misnomer of viral cultures based upon identical known biological samples. (Cowan)
(00:26:20) The spike protein. - The true nature of it's origin and function and analysis of purported shedding issues (Kaufman)
(00:55:00) Relationship of blood flow to magnetism (Cowan)
(01:25:30) Mystery of the Magnetic Arms. Graphene nanotechnology and biological weapons in vaccines
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