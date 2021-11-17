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Dr. Charles of Lytton, BC Continues to Speak Out on Adverse Reactions, Deaths and Treatments
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140 views • November 17, 2021
Dr. Hoffe is a respected physician, who while working in the small town of Lytton, BC, experienced one patient dying and another six having adverse reactions as a result of the Modern vaccine. Dr. Hoffe wrote an open letter to BC’s Health Minister, Bonnie Henry, expressing his concerns, resulting in the BC College of Physicians implementing a gag order and reprimand. Dr. Hoffe has chosen to defy the gag order.
Film “Love in the Time of Covid”: https://matadorfilms.ca/
Amazing Polly investigative report on Lytton Fire: https://www.bitchute.com/video/dbZwKX5ERuFz/
Donations to Dr. Charles Hoffe can be e-transferred to: [email protected]
Link to one of Dr. Nagase’s speeches: https://www.bitchute.com/video/cLZ3s6spE6k3/
Canadian Frontline Nurses Facebook video of Dr. Nagase: https://fb.watch/9jwFm2i0JG/
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To Support our Educational and Outreach Work and stay informed, please join Vaccine Choice Canada today:
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Federal Employees: Are you being coerced with vaccine mandates? https://vaccinechoicecanada.com/in-the-news/vaccine-mandate-coercion-federal-employees/
Check out VCC's NEW 'No Student Mandates' resource page: https://bit.ly/NoStudentMandates
Please share our NEW Vaccine Regret link with your loved ones/colleagues/health care providers - everyone! https://vaccinechoicecanada.com/uncategorized/vaccine-regret/
Download and Share Material from Vaccine Choice Canada
https://vaccinechoicecanada.com/links/general-links/
Support our Legal Defence Fund: https://vaccinechoicecanada.com/donate/
You can find our videos on:
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/vaccinechoicecanada
https://www.bitchute.com/vaccinechoicecanada/
https://rumble.com/c/c-667243
https://www.librti.com/vaccine-choice-canada
Film “Love in the Time of Covid”: https://matadorfilms.ca/
Amazing Polly investigative report on Lytton Fire: https://www.bitchute.com/video/dbZwKX5ERuFz/
Donations to Dr. Charles Hoffe can be e-transferred to: [email protected]
Link to one of Dr. Nagase’s speeches: https://www.bitchute.com/video/cLZ3s6spE6k3/
Canadian Frontline Nurses Facebook video of Dr. Nagase: https://fb.watch/9jwFm2i0JG/
***************************
To Support our Educational and Outreach Work and stay informed, please join Vaccine Choice Canada today:
https://vaccinechoicecanada.com/join/
Federal Employees: Are you being coerced with vaccine mandates? https://vaccinechoicecanada.com/in-the-news/vaccine-mandate-coercion-federal-employees/
Check out VCC's NEW 'No Student Mandates' resource page: https://bit.ly/NoStudentMandates
Please share our NEW Vaccine Regret link with your loved ones/colleagues/health care providers - everyone! https://vaccinechoicecanada.com/uncategorized/vaccine-regret/
Download and Share Material from Vaccine Choice Canada
https://vaccinechoicecanada.com/links/general-links/
Support our Legal Defence Fund: https://vaccinechoicecanada.com/donate/
You can find our videos on:
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/vaccinechoicecanada
https://www.bitchute.com/vaccinechoicecanada/
https://rumble.com/c/c-667243
https://www.librti.com/vaccine-choice-canada
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