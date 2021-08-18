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“Downloads from the Nine” book and a Gratitude Meditation
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1 view • August 18, 2021
In this video, I briefly share part of a book I just finished reading, "Downloads from the Nine" by Matias Flury. “The Nine” refers to the group of Devas channeled by the author. I have found many references to the Devas from Hindu teachings, but also have found several western references to the Devas being synonymous with angels/Archangels. This book specifically names Archangels Michael, Gabriel, Raphael, and several others. I have included below a few links to explore if you are curious to learn more about the book, its author, and the beings involved in its creation. In the second half of this video, I include a Gratitude meditation because one can never have too much gratitude.
And links:
https://www.alibris.com/booksearch?mtype=B&;keyword=downloads+from+the+nine&hs.x=0&hs.y=0 – The book
http://www.matiasflurybooks.com/ - The author
http://www.celestial9.com – The Devas of Crystalline Fire
And links:
https://www.alibris.com/booksearch?mtype=B&;keyword=downloads+from+the+nine&hs.x=0&hs.y=0 – The book
http://www.matiasflurybooks.com/ - The author
http://www.celestial9.com – The Devas of Crystalline Fire
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