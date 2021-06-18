© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Treason Against America: State Department Memorandum 7277
Follow
16
Share
Report
2160 views • June 18, 2021
***SHOCKING TRUTH***:
America has been part of the NEW WORLD ORDER since 1961!
The good news is that our own SELLOUTS, TRAITORS and the GLOBALISTS they serve have not had the courage yet to confiscate the guns or turn the military against its own people...YET. If we want to still keep it that way, WE THE PEOPLE, not the politicians, presidents, or military, need to DISMANTLE THE UNITED NATIONS, THE COUNCIL OF FOREIGN RELATIONS (American Arm of the Illumin@t1), and THE FEDERAL RESERVE, ARREST ALL THE TRAITORS and GLOBALISTS, and END THE CORPORATE CONSTITUTION UNDER WHICH " THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA CORPORATION" HAS BEEN OPERATING UNDER SINCE THE ACT OF 1871.
***WAKE UP FROM THE MATRIX***:
-----
Document:
1) famguardian.org/Subjects/GunContr…dept-pub-7277.pdf
Archived: archive.is/KDO7S
---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
SUPPORT THIS SHOW:
🔴 PAYPAL: paypal.me/libertyordeathshow
🔴 VENMO: venmo.com/libertyordeathshow
🔴 PATREON: www.patreon.com/libertyordeathshow
🔴 ANCHOR.FM: anchor.fm/liberty-or-death-show/support
SOCIAL MEDIA:
▶️ iHeart Radio: https://www.iheart.com/podcast/966-liberty-or-death-show-70981674/
▶️ Anchor.fm: https://anchor.fm/liberty-or-death-show/
▶️ Youtube: www.youtube.com/channel/UCVPtrjt2P_jB1Cu7SgTwzEA
▶️ Brighteon: www.brighteon.com/channels/libertyordeathshow
▶️ Apple Podcast: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/liberty-or-death-show/id1526361778?at=1l3vwYf
▶️ Google Podcast: https://podcasts.google.com/feed/aHR0cHM6Ly9hbmNob3IuZm0vcy8yZWYwMDVmNC9wb2RjYXN0L3Jzcw==
▶️ Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/1OER0bthwfUzuCmqIn11kM
▶️ Spreaker: www.spreaker.com/show/liberty-or-death-show
America has been part of the NEW WORLD ORDER since 1961!
The good news is that our own SELLOUTS, TRAITORS and the GLOBALISTS they serve have not had the courage yet to confiscate the guns or turn the military against its own people...YET. If we want to still keep it that way, WE THE PEOPLE, not the politicians, presidents, or military, need to DISMANTLE THE UNITED NATIONS, THE COUNCIL OF FOREIGN RELATIONS (American Arm of the Illumin@t1), and THE FEDERAL RESERVE, ARREST ALL THE TRAITORS and GLOBALISTS, and END THE CORPORATE CONSTITUTION UNDER WHICH " THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA CORPORATION" HAS BEEN OPERATING UNDER SINCE THE ACT OF 1871.
***WAKE UP FROM THE MATRIX***:
-----
Document:
1) famguardian.org/Subjects/GunContr…dept-pub-7277.pdf
Archived: archive.is/KDO7S
---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
SUPPORT THIS SHOW:
🔴 PAYPAL: paypal.me/libertyordeathshow
🔴 VENMO: venmo.com/libertyordeathshow
🔴 PATREON: www.patreon.com/libertyordeathshow
🔴 ANCHOR.FM: anchor.fm/liberty-or-death-show/support
SOCIAL MEDIA:
▶️ iHeart Radio: https://www.iheart.com/podcast/966-liberty-or-death-show-70981674/
▶️ Anchor.fm: https://anchor.fm/liberty-or-death-show/
▶️ Youtube: www.youtube.com/channel/UCVPtrjt2P_jB1Cu7SgTwzEA
▶️ Brighteon: www.brighteon.com/channels/libertyordeathshow
▶️ Apple Podcast: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/liberty-or-death-show/id1526361778?at=1l3vwYf
▶️ Google Podcast: https://podcasts.google.com/feed/aHR0cHM6Ly9hbmNob3IuZm0vcy8yZWYwMDVmNC9wb2RjYXN0L3Jzcw==
▶️ Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/1OER0bthwfUzuCmqIn11kM
▶️ Spreaker: www.spreaker.com/show/liberty-or-death-show
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.