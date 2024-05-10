CANADIAN PREPPER, 9 MAY 2024, ⚡️BREAKING: I've Received TOP SECRET INTEL, NUCLEAR PLAN HAS CHANGED, EQUIPMENT MOVES TO BORDER
1143 views
•
Published 21 hours ago
•
This video seems to suggest:
Complete societal collapse imminent. Store food to last 2 years.
Keywords
prepperpreppinganalysisintelnuclear
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos