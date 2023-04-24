Jeanette Schade Helps Identify if CRT Ideology Is Being Taught in Your Children’s School

Jeanette Schade was an educator for over 20 years seeing massive corruption on the inside, when she decided to run for the Beaverton school board in 2021. She advocates for the education of students rather than the indoctrination of the nation’s most precious young minds. Jeanette lays out the dangerous ideologies behind Critical Race Theory and breaks down just how deeply it has infected every level of government and education. CRT aims to divide, destroy, and conquer our children’s minds by filling their heads with damaging, Marxist dogma. Watch out for CRT, Social Emotional Learning (SEL) and Comprehensive Sexuality Education (CSE) in K-12 education. Homeschool your kids.







TAKEAWAYS





Legislation in Oregon (HB 2002) allows girls as young as 10 to have abortions without parental knowledge





Schools have been indoctrinating children with CRT for many years to create division and when a country is divided, it falls





Social Emotional Learning is a vehicle that schools often use to deliver the core tenets of Marxist theories





Marxism is an ideology that was initially inspired by a man named Karl Marx







