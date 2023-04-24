Create New Account
Jeanette Schade Helps Identify if CRT Ideology Is Being Taught in Your Children’s School
Counter Culture Mom
Published Yesterday |

Jeanette Schade was an educator for over 20 years seeing massive corruption on the inside, when she decided to run for the Beaverton school board in 2021. She advocates for the education of students rather than the indoctrination of the nation’s most precious young minds. Jeanette lays out the dangerous ideologies behind Critical Race Theory and breaks down just how deeply it has infected every level of government and education. CRT aims to divide, destroy, and conquer our children’s minds by filling their heads with damaging, Marxist dogma. Watch out for CRT, Social Emotional Learning (SEL) and Comprehensive Sexuality Education (CSE) in K-12 education. Homeschool your kids.



TAKEAWAYS


Legislation in Oregon (HB 2002) allows girls as young as 10 to have abortions without parental knowledge


Schools have been indoctrinating children with CRT for many years to create division and when a country is divided, it falls


Social Emotional Learning is a vehicle that schools often use to deliver the core tenets of Marxist theories


Marxism is an ideology that was initially inspired by a man named Karl Marx



