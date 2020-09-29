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Project Veritas uncovers suspected mail-in ballot fraud scheme led by Rep. Ilhan Omar
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10 views • September 29, 2020
One of the most controversial figures in the far-left is allegedly implicated in a massive voting fraud scheme involving mail-in ballots. One America's Hans Hubbard reports.
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