Security Guarantees Risk Escalating Russia Conflict

Talk of “Article Five-like” security guarantees for Ukraine is dangerously vague. McGovern warns such agreements could trigger direct NATO-Russia conflict. The 2022 Istanbul deal already outlined realistic security arrangements involving multiple nations, including Russia. Reckless promises risk global war.
#SecurityGuarantees #NATO #ArticleFive #WW3Risk #IstanbulDeal
🎥 Watch the full interview at www.brighteon.com/channels/hrreport