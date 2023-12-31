Create New Account
Ukraine-NATO cannot deal with Russian superior X-22 hypersonic missile
The Prisoner
The Ukrainian air defense system even the American Patriot is unable to face the superiority of Russian X-22 hypersonic missile, also known as Kh-22. Ukraine has not shot down any of 300 missiles it has launched since the start of the operation, according to Ukrainian Air Force spokesman Yuriy Ignat. The missile was a major problem for Ukraine and NATO incompetence, as it required a special interceptor, despite claims that Ukraine had shot down Kinzhal missile which had a much greater speed.

Mirrored - MILITARY TUBE TODAY

russiankh-22x-22 hypersonic missile

