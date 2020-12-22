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freedomfight on my local doctor
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35 views • December 22, 2020
i had a confrontation with the enemy because of this fake plandemic
even after obeying to make an opointment i phoned my local doctor they didn't make me back so i played the waiting game.
i said i have done what you asked but may i make an apointment with my doctor ? she said : you need to get a PCR test.
I thought you know what....drop dead covernment
I'm officiously without my doctor he still repeats my medication but getting him to have a talk requires me a to do the PCR test.
I REFUSED
even after obeying to make an opointment i phoned my local doctor they didn't make me back so i played the waiting game.
i said i have done what you asked but may i make an apointment with my doctor ? she said : you need to get a PCR test.
I thought you know what....drop dead covernment
I'm officiously without my doctor he still repeats my medication but getting him to have a talk requires me a to do the PCR test.
I REFUSED
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