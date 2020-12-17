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CHRISTMAS MEMORIES
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59 views • December 17, 2020
This time of year is often one of mixed emotions as memories of those now gone simultaneously bring joy and sadness. But, as hard as it is, we must remind ourselves that the event we celebrate, the birth of Jesus, is God's promise to believers that there is something beyond THIS life.
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