Race Obsession

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‘Dangers Of White People’
* MSNBC’s goal is to foment race hatred on TV.
* MSNBC host is spewing hateful and racist takes.
* Tiffany Cross knows exactly what she is doing.
* She is another victimized rich lady who learned from her pal, the race lady — Joy Reid.
* The left has no other strategy but to divide Americans based on their race and gender.
Take Notes:
https://www.foxnews.com/opinion/tucker-carlson-open-race-hate-forms-much-msnbcs-substance
The full version of this segment is linked below.
Tucker Carlson Tonight | 19 October 2022