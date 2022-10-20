Create New Account
Race Obsession
Son of the Republic
Published a month ago

‘Dangers Of White People’

* MSNBC’s goal is to foment race hatred on TV.

* MSNBC host is spewing hateful and racist takes.

* Tiffany Cross knows exactly what she is doing.

* She is another victimized rich lady who learned from her pal, the race lady — Joy Reid.

* The left has no other strategy but to divide Americans based on their race and gender.


Take Notes:

https://www.foxnews.com/opinion/tucker-carlson-open-race-hate-forms-much-msnbcs-substance


The full version of this segment is linked below.


Tucker Carlson Tonight | 19 October 2022

https://www.foxnews.com/video/6314038694112

