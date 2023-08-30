November 17th, 2019
Mark Sargent decided to list Pastor Dean as an "Enemy of the State" in his book about flat earth. Pastor Dean uses this as an opportunity to further promote the truth in the Bible and expose the New Age, Universalist beliefs pushed in Mark's heretical book.
