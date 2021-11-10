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RUNNING WILD - IN TO THE BLACK
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111 views • November 10, 2021
This is an old video uploaded for first time on 2015 Christmas eve in you tube.
Out in the street, caught in the beat
Spellbound right from below
The eye on the scene, right on the screen
Slavery's ready to go
Addiction on plan, ready to scan
Your heart, your soul and your mind
Zombie eyes, trapped in its lies
Ready damnation to find
[Pre:]
A trap so tempting to your mind
The web of illusions to keep you blind
[Chorus:]
No time for waiting, just save yourself tonight
To brake that voyage, to avoid your ride into the black
The allseeing eye, poisoning lie
Giving you shackles of gold
Freeing sin with a devilish grin
Like your forefathers told
[Pre:]
A trap so tempting to your mind
The web of illusions to keep you blind
[Chorus:]
No time for waiting, just save yourself tonight
To brake that voyage, to avoid your ride into the black
They worship the beast, western to east
It bites and scratches your eye
A "Mantra" of lies, to stay in disguise
Until there is no more denial
[Pre:]
A trap so tempting to your mind
The web of illusions to keep you blind
[Chorus:]
No time for waiting, just save yourself tonight
To brake that voyage, to avoid your ride into the black!
Out in the street, caught in the beat
Spellbound right from below
The eye on the scene, right on the screen
Slavery's ready to go
Addiction on plan, ready to scan
Your heart, your soul and your mind
Zombie eyes, trapped in its lies
Ready damnation to find
[Pre:]
A trap so tempting to your mind
The web of illusions to keep you blind
[Chorus:]
No time for waiting, just save yourself tonight
To brake that voyage, to avoid your ride into the black
The allseeing eye, poisoning lie
Giving you shackles of gold
Freeing sin with a devilish grin
Like your forefathers told
[Pre:]
A trap so tempting to your mind
The web of illusions to keep you blind
[Chorus:]
No time for waiting, just save yourself tonight
To brake that voyage, to avoid your ride into the black
They worship the beast, western to east
It bites and scratches your eye
A "Mantra" of lies, to stay in disguise
Until there is no more denial
[Pre:]
A trap so tempting to your mind
The web of illusions to keep you blind
[Chorus:]
No time for waiting, just save yourself tonight
To brake that voyage, to avoid your ride into the black!
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