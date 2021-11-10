RUNNING WILD - IN TO THE BLACK

This is an old video uploaded for first time on 2015 Christmas eve in you tube.

Out in the street, caught in the beat

Spellbound right from below

The eye on the scene, right on the screen

Slavery's ready to go

Addiction on plan, ready to scan

Your heart, your soul and your mind

Zombie eyes, trapped in its lies

Ready damnation to find



[Pre:]

A trap so tempting to your mind

The web of illusions to keep you blind



[Chorus:]

No time for waiting, just save yourself tonight

To brake that voyage, to avoid your ride into the black



The allseeing eye, poisoning lie

Giving you shackles of gold

Freeing sin with a devilish grin

Like your forefathers told



[Pre:]

A trap so tempting to your mind

The web of illusions to keep you blind



[Chorus:]

No time for waiting, just save yourself tonight

To brake that voyage, to avoid your ride into the black



They worship the beast, western to east

It bites and scratches your eye

A "Mantra" of lies, to stay in disguise

Until there is no more denial



[Pre:]

A trap so tempting to your mind

The web of illusions to keep you blind



[Chorus:]

No time for waiting, just save yourself tonight

To brake that voyage, to avoid your ride into the black!