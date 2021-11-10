BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

RUNNING WILD - IN TO THE BLACK
DOROS THE LAST OF THE SPARTANS
DOROS THE LAST OF THE SPARTANS
9 followers
Follow
0
Share
Report
111 views • November 10, 2021
This is an old video uploaded for first time on 2015 Christmas eve in you tube.
Out in the street, caught in the beat
Spellbound right from below
The eye on the scene, right on the screen
Slavery's ready to go
Addiction on plan, ready to scan
Your heart, your soul and your mind
Zombie eyes, trapped in its lies
Ready damnation to find

[Pre:]
A trap so tempting to your mind
The web of illusions to keep you blind

[Chorus:]
No time for waiting, just save yourself tonight
To brake that voyage, to avoid your ride into the black

The allseeing eye, poisoning lie
Giving you shackles of gold
Freeing sin with a devilish grin
Like your forefathers told

[Pre:]
A trap so tempting to your mind
The web of illusions to keep you blind

[Chorus:]
No time for waiting, just save yourself tonight
To brake that voyage, to avoid your ride into the black

They worship the beast, western to east
It bites and scratches your eye
A "Mantra" of lies, to stay in disguise
Until there is no more denial

[Pre:]
A trap so tempting to your mind
The web of illusions to keep you blind

[Chorus:]
No time for waiting, just save yourself tonight
To brake that voyage, to avoid your ride into the black!
Keywords
musicworld orderone
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Inside the eight-figure plan to build data centers despite moratoriums

Inside the eight-figure plan to build data centers despite moratoriums

Lance D Johnson
Germany&#8217;s ruling coalition pushes to outlaw its biggest opposition party

Germany’s ruling coalition pushes to outlaw its biggest opposition party

Cassie B.
Iranian Flights to Turkiye, East Asia Continue Despite U.S.-Led Air Restrictions, Tehran Says

Iranian Flights to Turkiye, East Asia Continue Despite U.S.-Led Air Restrictions, Tehran Says

Belle Carter
Reading Linked to Lower Dementia Risk, Review Finds

Reading Linked to Lower Dementia Risk, Review Finds

Douglas Harrington
Flock says no to facial recognition, but another company is already pitching it to police

Flock says no to facial recognition, but another company is already pitching it to police

Cassie B.
Iran&#8217;s Parliament Fast-Tracks Bill to Withdraw Tehran From Non-Proliferation Treaty

Iran’s Parliament Fast-Tracks Bill to Withdraw Tehran From Non-Proliferation Treaty

Edison Reed
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy