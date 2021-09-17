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My Girlfriend Thinks I'm Racist | European Migrant Crisis
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0 view • September 17, 2021
MP3: http://www.fdrpodcasts.com/#/3259/fundamentalism-of-feelz-call-in-show-april-12th-2016
Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/stefan-molyneux/fdr-3259-fundamentalism-of-feelz-call-in-show-april-12th-2016
Question: “My Girlfriend and I have had intense discussions when confronting the issue of immigration of Middle Eastern refugees to Europe. The tension arises when arguing about when and when no to help such people. My Girlfriend believes that these people are in need and that they can change.”
“When I argued that we need to turn the boats to Greece back, I was called a racist, egoist, heartless and cruel. I am usually told that I am too obsessed with immigration, that she is tired, that I am tiring, and I should not make arguments that apply to emotions, such as arguing that a bomb could explode and kill our families like what happened in Brussels recently.”
“How can we continue as a healthy couple with our respective beliefs? Is it even possible? The disagreements currently are at a point where it’s an unstoppable force meeting an immovable object.”
Article: http://www.breitbart.com/london/2016/04/10/thought-europes-muslims-gradually-blend-britains-diverse-landscape-known-better/
Second Article: http://www.breitbart.com/london/2016/04/11/majority-of-muslim-students-think-brussels-terrorists-are-heroes-say-teachers/
Freedomain Radio is 100% funded by viewers like you. Please support the show by signing up for a monthly subscription or making a one time donation at: http://www.freedomainradio.com/donate
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Amazon Affiliate Links
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Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/stefan-molyneux/fdr-3259-fundamentalism-of-feelz-call-in-show-april-12th-2016
Question: “My Girlfriend and I have had intense discussions when confronting the issue of immigration of Middle Eastern refugees to Europe. The tension arises when arguing about when and when no to help such people. My Girlfriend believes that these people are in need and that they can change.”
“When I argued that we need to turn the boats to Greece back, I was called a racist, egoist, heartless and cruel. I am usually told that I am too obsessed with immigration, that she is tired, that I am tiring, and I should not make arguments that apply to emotions, such as arguing that a bomb could explode and kill our families like what happened in Brussels recently.”
“How can we continue as a healthy couple with our respective beliefs? Is it even possible? The disagreements currently are at a point where it’s an unstoppable force meeting an immovable object.”
Article: http://www.breitbart.com/london/2016/04/10/thought-europes-muslims-gradually-blend-britains-diverse-landscape-known-better/
Second Article: http://www.breitbart.com/london/2016/04/11/majority-of-muslim-students-think-brussels-terrorists-are-heroes-say-teachers/
Freedomain Radio is 100% funded by viewers like you. Please support the show by signing up for a monthly subscription or making a one time donation at: http://www.freedomainradio.com/donate
Get more from Stefan Molyneux and Freedomain Radio including books, podcasts and other info at: http://www.freedomainradio.com
Amazon Affiliate Links
US: http://www.fdrurl.com/Amazon
Canada: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonCanada
UK: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonUK
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