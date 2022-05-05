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Dr. Shelton & Sue Grey-Evidence Of Nanotechnology & Graphene Oxide In Covid-19 Jabs
Vigilent Citizen
Vigilent Citizen
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MIRRORED from Maria Zee

Dr. Matt Shelton who speaks as a private citizen and not a doctor, and Lawyer Sue Grey from New Zealand joined Zeee Media to show us evidence submitted to them by four separate groups of New Zealand scientists who have examined Pfizer COVID-19 injection vials under a microscope.

This evidence has been carefully examined, and shows self-assembling nanotechnology that appears to be forming into micro-computers in as little as fifteen minutes, as well as graphene oxide in the Pfizer vials - a matter that has been dismissed by many Fact Checker organisations.

They have submitted this evidence to police, MP's and other government officials with zero response. They have asked for people to share this information far and wide so that people stop getting these dangerous injections immediately.

Dr. Matt Shelton's work can be found here:

https://nzdsos.com/

Fore more videos from experts with evidence of what is in the vaccines, visit:

https://lifeoftheblood.com/

Sue Grey's links can be found here:

https://suegrey.co.nz/
https://www.facebook.com/sue.grey.9469
https://www.outdoorsparty.co.nz/

If you would like to support Zeee Media to continue getting the truth out, you can donate via this link:

https://www.paypal.com/donate/?hosted_button_id=48KZT6SYT2R44

Website:

https://www.zeeemedia.com

Regular Live News Broadcasts on my Instagram:

https://www.instagram.com/realmariazeee/?hl=en

Uncensored on Telegram:

https://t.me/zeeemedia

Dr. Zelenko has saved thousands of lives through his Z-Stack protocol, and has recently launched Z-DTox which he advises will help prevent blood clots, and help protect those with a compromised immune system, including those who have been vaccinated.

To order Dr. Zelenko's products today, visit the below link, and use referral code MARIAZEEE for 5% off your order:

https://zstacklife.com/?ref=MARIAZEEE
Keywords
healthfreedomvaccinesbig pharmasciencecdcpatriotwhopandemicvirussecret societybill gatesmedical tyrannydepopulation agendagovernment corruptionbiowarfarecoronamedia liesjabscovid 19sue greygraphene oxidenaria zeedr sheltonnanotechology
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