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propagandawatch-lockdowndeaths.
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9 views • November 05, 2020
So how do you start from the same facts and arrive at exactly opposite conclusions? Let’s find out as we delve into a recent report about lockdown-related deaths from The Sunday Times.
https://twitter.com/simondolan/status/1320054487961292802
https://www.crowdjustice.com/case/lockdownlegalchallenge/
https://archive.is/9ADWI elderly paid the price
https://www.businessinsider.com.au/coronavirus-ventilators-some-doctors-try-reduce-use-new-york-death-rate-2020-4?op=1&;r=US&IR=T
https://www.corbettreport.com/from-bioethics-to-eugenics/
https://thehill.com/opinion/healthcare/506515-the-truth-about-lockdowns
https://www.nationalreview.com/2020/10/stats-hold-a-surprise-lockdowns-may-have-had-little-effect-on-covid-19-spread/
https://archive.is/Evyf3
https://www.cdc.gov/mmwr/volumes/69/wr/mm6937a6.htm
https://mises.org/library/misess-non-trivial-insight
https://twitter.com/simondolan/status/1320054487961292802
https://www.crowdjustice.com/case/lockdownlegalchallenge/
https://archive.is/9ADWI elderly paid the price
https://www.businessinsider.com.au/coronavirus-ventilators-some-doctors-try-reduce-use-new-york-death-rate-2020-4?op=1&;r=US&IR=T
https://www.corbettreport.com/from-bioethics-to-eugenics/
https://thehill.com/opinion/healthcare/506515-the-truth-about-lockdowns
https://www.nationalreview.com/2020/10/stats-hold-a-surprise-lockdowns-may-have-had-little-effect-on-covid-19-spread/
https://archive.is/Evyf3
https://www.cdc.gov/mmwr/volumes/69/wr/mm6937a6.htm
https://mises.org/library/misess-non-trivial-insight
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