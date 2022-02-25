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Twelve Oils of Ancient Scripture
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21 views • February 25, 2022
Oils of Ancient Scripture™ contains 10 oils from the most significant plants, botanicals, materials, and resins in the Bible—from Cypress (Isaiah 44:14) to “the rose of Sharon” (Song of Solomon 2:1). With the refreshing scents of Myrtle and Cedarwood and the rich fragrances of Frankincense and Myrrh, this collection is designed to help you savor and enjoy the beautiful aromas and intriguing histories of these precious, pure essential oils.
https://dropsanddreams.com/4life/twelve-oils-of-ancient-scripture
https://dropsanddreams.com/4life/twelve-oils-of-ancient-scripture
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