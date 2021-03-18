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Texas Doctor Exposes COVID-19 Vaccine As A Fraud
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664 views • March 18, 2021
A Texas doctor reveals the truth about the COVID-19 vaccine the MSM is refusing to admit in regards to experimental gene therapy.
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