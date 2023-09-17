Create New Account
TOP SECRET NEXRAD documented over MAUI: proof of WORLD WIDE WEATHER MANIPULATION happening
Published 13 hours ago

Starkey Farmstead

12,228 views Sep 16, 2023 MAUI
This video is dedicated TO THOSE OF YOU WHO HELPED ME RAISE MONEY TO GET TO MAUI. y’all are the ones who shine a light into the darkness and may God bless and multiply everything you put your hands to. You guys want an answer about whether manipulation and here it is in real time and from 2015. ￼#maui #weathermanipulation #nexrad #electromagnetic #dew #fire #topsecret ￼
Keywords
climate changeglobal warmingcrimetop secretweather warfareweather manipulationproofco2laserelectromagneticmauibeamstormnexradworld widedocumentedstarkey farmstead

