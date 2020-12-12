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JAMES O'KEEFE from PROJECT VERITAS #CNNTapes Unidentified CNN Executive / JAMES O'KEEFE de PROYECTO VERDADES #CINTASCNN Ejecutivo CNN No Identificado
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42 views • December 12, 2020
JAMES O'KEEFE from PROJECT VERITAS #CNNTapes Unidentified Male CNN Executive: United States would be better off if it were run by the NFL
JAMES O'KEEFE de PROJECTO VERDADES #CINTASCNN Ejecutivo de CNN Masculino No Identificado: Estados Unidos estaría mejor si fuere administrado por la NFL
JAMES O'KEEFE de PROJECTO VERDADES #CINTASCNN Ejecutivo de CNN Masculino No Identificado: Estados Unidos estaría mejor si fuere administrado por la NFL
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