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Pest Controll if God Be With Me Who Can Be Against Me? [07.05.2022]
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80 views • May 08, 2022
In this episode we will put the spotlight on the "TROLLS" that continue to rear their heads in the comment section of these videos with the purpose of trying to convince you that you should not watch these videos and in fact should unsubscribe from this channel.
To gain access to all the other videos as well, Purchase your subscription to:
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Beat Credit: Kofi Kooks
2,350 Views may 7, 2022
KijaniAmariAK
46.5K subscribers
https://youtu.be/8aweX9o9Xv4
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC3zyFKfxCkzbM4x8M455hhg
To gain access to all the other videos as well, Purchase your subscription to:
www.Apokalypsis321.com
If you would like to give a donation to this ministry here is the link:
https://paypal.me/KijaniAmariak?local.
Beat Credit: Kofi Kooks
2,350 Views may 7, 2022
KijaniAmariAK
46.5K subscribers
https://youtu.be/8aweX9o9Xv4
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC3zyFKfxCkzbM4x8M455hhg
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