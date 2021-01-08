Stay Healthy, COVID-19, Fauci, election, lockdown, mask, vaccine, Dr. Elizabeth Lee Vliet

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Dr. Elizabeth Lee Vliet, MD in our second Dr. Peter Breggin hour goes more deeply into what we need to do to stay healthy in the face of COVID-19 including useful preventive nonprescription supplements that help prevent or weaken COVID-19. She also tells us about the origin and effects of two recent Senate Hearings with Senator Johnson on the early treatment of COVID-19. The political and medical powers are making it impossible for Americans to get successful treatments that are widely and successfully used in many other countries, leading to our higher death rates. We discuss how we have never seen such suppression of normal medical practices, resulting in unnecessary deaths. At least one senator is doing his best against the resistance on Capitol Hill.