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9/18/20 Cov: President Trump Puts the Fefe in Franken-V #Fefe #1776Worldwide
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124 views • September 19, 2020
You Are Free TV
89.1K subscribers
9/18: POTUS Sets the Stage for the Globalist Take Down and Americans Must Be The Change- Vote, Act Up, Be 1776 Warriors for Humanity!
Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for fair use for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Community Guidelines Disclaimer: The points of view and purpose of this video is not to bully or harass anybody, but rather share that opinion and thoughts with other like-minded individuals curious about the subject to encourage conversation and awareness. This video does not claim to give medical advice.
President Trump knew they couldn't take down the WTC w planes:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Rt-ld...
Get OUT in person and VOTE:
https://huntthevote.org/
President Trump Transparent speech at MN Rally tonight:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sE666...
1776 Commission Executive Order on American History Education:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sVGcw...
Melbourne, Australia, now arresting people for "Covid Conspiracy":
https://www.rt.com/news/501063-victor...
FOX News bans talk about S_ros on Harris F_ulkner Outnumbered:
https://pjmedia.com/news-and-politics...
Harvard's Chan School of DS Medical Tyr_nny says its data, not date:
https://www.bostonherald.com/2020/09/...
UNC, Chapel H_ll, bring us AB 8:
https://www.drugtargetreview.com/news...
Paper on inhaled Luciferase:
https://dspace.mit.edu/bitstream/hand...
Herbal Antivirals with Steve Buhner:
https://www.stephenharrodbuhner.com/
Leiber's CCP Nanogun and the Franken V:
https://stateofthenation.co/?p=6743
Nashville, TN, Mayor caught in emails with faking Covid #'s for Lockdown:
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/arti...
Please sub to REDPILL78- exposing funding of Colour Rev in US:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=t46FR...
UK Grandmother confronts Teacher about racism:
https://www.sgtreport.com/2020/09/vid...
Biden was nearly last in his law school class:
https://apnews.com/cd977f7ff301993f79...
Linda S_rsour's mentor's jih_dist legacy:
https://www.independentsentinel.com/f...
Tulsi Gabbard speaks out against BHO Netflix and Cuties Movie:
https://nationalfile.com/tulsi-releas...
Boot camp with Dr. Sherri Tenpenny on how to defeat Medical Tyranny:
https://vaxxter.com/special-announcem...
Happy Hour Prayer Wave with Dr. T!:
https://happyhourwithdrt.blogspot.com/
Podesta plays Biden in COG Wargaming Coup to contest 2020 election:
https://www.freerepublic.com/focus/f-...
Lithium Orotate for healing methylation in the brain:
https://www.verywellmind.com/the-bene...
Thank you for supporting You Are Free TV! Please join the 6pm Prayer Wave where ever you are to pray for the end of the elite cabal's centuries old plan for a prison planet to enslave humanity! WE ARE FREE! And WE WILL Defeat them!
To become a YAFTV Patron:
https://www.patreon.com/youarefreetv
When you become a Patron, the Tetrogen 20% off code link and code will be sent to you immediately!
Tetrogen link for YAFTV viewers:
Link: https://www.tetrogenusa.com/youarefreetv
10% Discount Code: free_10off
To support the channel with PayPal:
[email protected]
WE ARE FREE!!
89.1K subscribers
9/18: POTUS Sets the Stage for the Globalist Take Down and Americans Must Be The Change- Vote, Act Up, Be 1776 Warriors for Humanity!
Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for fair use for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Community Guidelines Disclaimer: The points of view and purpose of this video is not to bully or harass anybody, but rather share that opinion and thoughts with other like-minded individuals curious about the subject to encourage conversation and awareness. This video does not claim to give medical advice.
President Trump knew they couldn't take down the WTC w planes:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Rt-ld...
Get OUT in person and VOTE:
https://huntthevote.org/
President Trump Transparent speech at MN Rally tonight:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sE666...
1776 Commission Executive Order on American History Education:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sVGcw...
Melbourne, Australia, now arresting people for "Covid Conspiracy":
https://www.rt.com/news/501063-victor...
FOX News bans talk about S_ros on Harris F_ulkner Outnumbered:
https://pjmedia.com/news-and-politics...
Harvard's Chan School of DS Medical Tyr_nny says its data, not date:
https://www.bostonherald.com/2020/09/...
UNC, Chapel H_ll, bring us AB 8:
https://www.drugtargetreview.com/news...
Paper on inhaled Luciferase:
https://dspace.mit.edu/bitstream/hand...
Herbal Antivirals with Steve Buhner:
https://www.stephenharrodbuhner.com/
Leiber's CCP Nanogun and the Franken V:
https://stateofthenation.co/?p=6743
Nashville, TN, Mayor caught in emails with faking Covid #'s for Lockdown:
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/arti...
Please sub to REDPILL78- exposing funding of Colour Rev in US:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=t46FR...
UK Grandmother confronts Teacher about racism:
https://www.sgtreport.com/2020/09/vid...
Biden was nearly last in his law school class:
https://apnews.com/cd977f7ff301993f79...
Linda S_rsour's mentor's jih_dist legacy:
https://www.independentsentinel.com/f...
Tulsi Gabbard speaks out against BHO Netflix and Cuties Movie:
https://nationalfile.com/tulsi-releas...
Boot camp with Dr. Sherri Tenpenny on how to defeat Medical Tyranny:
https://vaxxter.com/special-announcem...
Happy Hour Prayer Wave with Dr. T!:
https://happyhourwithdrt.blogspot.com/
Podesta plays Biden in COG Wargaming Coup to contest 2020 election:
https://www.freerepublic.com/focus/f-...
Lithium Orotate for healing methylation in the brain:
https://www.verywellmind.com/the-bene...
Thank you for supporting You Are Free TV! Please join the 6pm Prayer Wave where ever you are to pray for the end of the elite cabal's centuries old plan for a prison planet to enslave humanity! WE ARE FREE! And WE WILL Defeat them!
To become a YAFTV Patron:
https://www.patreon.com/youarefreetv
When you become a Patron, the Tetrogen 20% off code link and code will be sent to you immediately!
Tetrogen link for YAFTV viewers:
Link: https://www.tetrogenusa.com/youarefreetv
10% Discount Code: free_10off
To support the channel with PayPal:
[email protected]
WE ARE FREE!!
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