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Highlights of Russian Military Operation in Ukraine on June 17, 2022
▪️Russian Armed Forces offensive continues in the north of Kharkiv region in the direction of Rus'ka Lozova: There are battles in Pytomnyk and Dementiivka neighborhood
▪️Another SU-25 assault aircraft of Ukrainian Air Force has been shot down near Mazanivka.
▪️There are reports from Severodonetsk about the surrender of separate ZSU units surrounded on the territory of Azot plant’s industrial zone.
▪️ZSU redeploys reinforcements to Klynove and Kodema trying to prevent encirclement of the grouping near Vuhlehirs'k TES and Novoluhans'ke.
▪️Russian Armed Forces launched massive strikes against ZSU in Posad-Pokrovs'ke — Zelenyi Hai sector, disrupting ZSU offensive on Kherson.
▪️ZSU has hit Russian tugboat Vasily Bekh transporting ammunition and Tor SAM systems to Snake Island.