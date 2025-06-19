NWO: Nestlé has killed nearly 11 million babies in 55 years & its CEO is the new WEF boss

FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material. Such material is made available for educational purposes only. This constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in Title 17 U.S.C. section 107 of the US Copyright Law.



Credits to proQpine



Recent academic research has found a strong link between Nestlé’s aggressive marketing of infant formula in low- and middle-income countries (LMICs) and a sharp rise in infant mortality, particularly in areas without access to clean water.



Studies estimate that after Nestlé entered these markets, infant mortality increased by about 19.4 deaths per 1,000 births among families using unclean water-a 27% rise in mortality rate for this group



At its peak in 1981, this translated to roughly 212,000 excess infant deaths per year. Over the decades, the cumulative toll associated with formula use in unsafe conditions is estimated at around 10.9 million infant deaths between 1960 and 2015.



The primary cause was not the formula itself, but the mixing of formula with contaminated water, which exposed infants to deadly diseases. Nestlé’s marketing did not adequately account for these risks, especially among less educated mothers and in regions lacking safe water infrastructure.



This is the wrong side of capitalism.



