© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Your Priest knows many of you don't like to read, so here is Revelations as the spoken word
Follow
1
Share
Report
72 views • December 22, 2021
Your Priest knows many of you don't like to read, so here is Revelations as the spoken word. Listen and ask yourself if this is not what's playing out before our eyes today.
Don't worry, we'll wait for you to come around. You'll then be fearless in life. You have no idea how brave and uncorruptable you can be. No mandate can constrain you. Nothing you think you own will control you. Santan and his spawn doing his work fear you will learn these things. You will be invincible. They fear that as their fear of God torments them.
Don't worry, we'll wait for you to come around. You'll then be fearless in life. You have no idea how brave and uncorruptable you can be. No mandate can constrain you. Nothing you think you own will control you. Santan and his spawn doing his work fear you will learn these things. You will be invincible. They fear that as their fear of God torments them.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.