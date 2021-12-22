Your Priest knows many of you don't like to read, so here is Revelations as the spoken word. Listen and ask yourself if this is not what's playing out before our eyes today.



Don't worry, we'll wait for you to come around. You'll then be fearless in life. You have no idea how brave and uncorruptable you can be. No mandate can constrain you. Nothing you think you own will control you. Santan and his spawn doing his work fear you will learn these things. You will be invincible. They fear that as their fear of God torments them.