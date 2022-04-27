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Who Wouldn't Want To Be Poor Like [Bidan]?
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20 views • April 27, 2022
Report: Joe Can’t Explain $5.2M In Income
* He leveraged the VP office for Hunter’s business activities — and made millions when he wasn’t in office.
* He agreed to pay $737K in bills relating to Hunter’s deals in China.
* The big guy must provide transparency.
* Where did his millions come from?
The full version of this segment is linked below.
Jesse Watters Primetime | 26 April 2022
https://video.foxnews.com/v/6305207428001
* He leveraged the VP office for Hunter’s business activities — and made millions when he wasn’t in office.
* He agreed to pay $737K in bills relating to Hunter’s deals in China.
* The big guy must provide transparency.
* Where did his millions come from?
The full version of this segment is linked below.
Jesse Watters Primetime | 26 April 2022
https://video.foxnews.com/v/6305207428001
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