Welcome to the red america / china ~ They want to take your freedom ~
TheProphet-Barnebus
TheProphet-Barnebus
19 followers
Follow
94 views • 6 months ago

In todays discussion we will be doing a situation update for Pinellas County Florida (USA), we will talk about the possibility that I am one of the few that has been attacked by the liberal (left-brain) myopia, as was predicted and foretold by even some of the speakers at Trump's rallies. They said that the liberal / democrats will attack those that are trump supporters. If your speech compliments their (global Elites) narrative, then you are okay, but if you don't go by the narrative, then you are de-platformed.


References:

- Dorothy Thompson

  https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Dorothy_Thompson

- Illuminati mind control

  https://rumble.com/vwz9ps-illuminati-mind-control-formula-and-world-war-iii-fritz-springmeier.html

- cult of the medics

  https://rumble.com/c/c-2300490

- Trump rally in Madison Square Garden

  https://rumble.com/v5k1hod-live-trump-holds-a-rally-at-the-iconic-madison-square-garden-in-new-york-10.html?playlist_id=watch-history

- TTAC presents eastern medicine

  https://rumble.com/vetrkn-eastern-medicine-journey-through-asia-episode-1-japan-land-of-the-rising-su.html


Keywords
trumpvaccinescensorshipnewselectionpresidentmaskmindcontrolalertcultbullyingrepublicanmedical2024democracyrepublicpatriotismpresidentialdebateshenrypatrickthomasjefferson
