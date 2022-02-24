Ukrainian Foreign Minister: "The End of the World Order as we Know it"

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This could be it."
https://twitter.com/maxseddon/status/1496587959881113600
"Experts have previously said this is the request that could serve as pretext for Russian military intervention. This could be it."
https://twitter.com/evanhill/status/1496589767378714625
"I hate making predictions. I notoriously avoid them and am annoyed by anyone who asks me what lies next.
But tonight? Rock and roll. Never been more certain."
https://twitter.com/IntelCrab/status/1496589666677669890
Mirrored - Truth Videos 1984