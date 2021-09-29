CLAIM OF THE LIFE-STRUCTION-VIDEO

In Canada get Claims of the Life by contacting www.fortheaumstead.com



[FOR THE ROOT of the DECEPTION is in the LANGUAGE,

: Claim of the Live-Life [est]ablishes you as a Fact.

: Claim of the Life [est]ablishes that you have knowledge.

: Claim of the Life [per]mits you to make claims.

In the main stream fiction system no fact and or law can be tried in court.

A fact is a fact, laws are made by legislatures not judges.

Lawyers ACT for the defense or Act for the prosecution. A judge can only give an [O]pinion.

They give [o]pinions because Legalese has no facts, just adverb, adjective, pronouns and verbs that can be interpreted in multiple ways and are not facts.



: Claim of the Live-Life in the Now-Time and of the steps for the purchase.

For information about getting a Claim of the Life in Canada go to www.fortheaumstead.com.