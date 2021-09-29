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CLAIM OF THE LIFE-STRUCTION-VIDEO
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225 views • September 29, 2021
In Canada get Claims of the Life by contacting www.fortheaumstead.com
[FOR THE ROOT of the DECEPTION is in the LANGUAGE,
: Claim of the Live-Life [est]ablishes you as a Fact.
: Claim of the Life [est]ablishes that you have knowledge.
: Claim of the Life [per]mits you to make claims.
In the main stream fiction system no fact and or law can be tried in court.
A fact is a fact, laws are made by legislatures not judges.
Lawyers ACT for the defense or Act for the prosecution. A judge can only give an [O]pinion.
They give [o]pinions because Legalese has no facts, just adverb, adjective, pronouns and verbs that can be interpreted in multiple ways and are not facts.
: Claim of the Live-Life in the Now-Time and of the steps for the purchase.
For information about getting a Claim of the Life in Canada go to www.fortheaumstead.com.
[FOR THE ROOT of the DECEPTION is in the LANGUAGE,
: Claim of the Live-Life [est]ablishes you as a Fact.
: Claim of the Life [est]ablishes that you have knowledge.
: Claim of the Life [per]mits you to make claims.
In the main stream fiction system no fact and or law can be tried in court.
A fact is a fact, laws are made by legislatures not judges.
Lawyers ACT for the defense or Act for the prosecution. A judge can only give an [O]pinion.
They give [o]pinions because Legalese has no facts, just adverb, adjective, pronouns and verbs that can be interpreted in multiple ways and are not facts.
: Claim of the Live-Life in the Now-Time and of the steps for the purchase.
For information about getting a Claim of the Life in Canada go to www.fortheaumstead.com.
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